The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Can’t Miss

This week’s red carpets included a lot of very interesting fashion choices. The Cannes Film Festival wrapped up early in the week, with strong showings from Jessica Chastain (in Givenchy) and Nicole Kidman (in Giorgio Armani) in particular, as well as French actress Audrey Tautou, who stunned in vivid red Prada.

Laetitia Casta belongs to the other camp of Cannes festival-goers who chose to take a more risky approach to their red carpet style; the actress wore a beautiful Christian Dior couture gown from the Spring 2013 collection, then topped it with a gold feather bolero. She definitely earned herself some haters for the look; but we kind of love it.

Click through the gallery above to see Casta’s full look, as well as the other 9 red carpet looks you can’t miss from this week. And tell us: whose looks do you love and loathe?

