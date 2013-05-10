The Week in Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need to See

It was quite a week a week for celebrity fashion. On Monday night, we saw some of the world’s biggest stars attempt to interpret “punk” style at the annual Met Gala in New York City. Standouts included Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Richie, and Kim Kardashian, who made both negative and positive headlines when she turned up in a custom floral gown and matching gloves by Riccardo Tisci.

But the glamorous gala was just the beginning, as the rest of the week has been filled with a long list of A-list events and premieres, with stars seriously dressing to impress. Dakota Fanning, 19, had one of the most talked about looks of the week in an edgy Chanel number at the brand’s Cruise collection runway show in Singapore. R&B singer Ashanti also stepped out this week wearing a chic Stella McCartney dress that not only surprised us, but kind of made us wonder where she’s been hiding lately. All in all, the last 5 days definitely earned its title of “week in chic.”

