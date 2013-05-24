The Week in Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need to See

With Cannes Film Festival’s endless red carpets, it should come as no surprise that there were plenty of celebrity looks worth writing home about this week. From predictable (but still incredibly chic) fare like Heidi Klum‘s revealing Versace dress to Marion Cotillard‘s white Dior gown, to more daring moments such as Anna Dello Russo‘s full Balenciaga runway look, the week’s sartorial offerings certainly haven’t disappointed.

Additionally, a slew of events back in the good old USA also brought out some serious star style, like “The Hangover 3” premiere, at which we saw “Glee” star Naya Rivera masterfully pull off a crop top on the red carpet—watch and learn, Diane Kruger.

Click through the slideshow above for this week’s must-see celebrity outfits!

MORE: Diane Kruger Bares Entire Midriff In Odd Prabal Gurung Outfit

