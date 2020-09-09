‘The Walking Dead’ Will End With Season 11—But Daryl & Carol Are Getting a Spinoff

The end of an era. The Walking End will end with season 11—but a Daryl and Carol spinoff is in the works. AMC announced on Wednesday, September 9, that season 11 will be TWD‘s final season. But don’t worry, TWD fans. The series won’t leave our TVs soon.

According to AMC, TWD‘s final season will be super-sized with 24 episodes. The first half of the season will air in 2012, with the second half airing in 2022. Though TWD will end in 2022, that won’t be the end for two fan-favorite characters. AMC also announced that a spinoff focusing on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), two main characters that have been on the show since season 1, will premiere in 2023. The spinoff is co-created by TWD‘s chief content creator Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Angela Kang.

“It’s bittersweet to bring [the flagship series] to an end,” Kang said in a statement to TV Line. “But I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

The Carole and Daryl spinoff isn’t the only TWD offshoot in the works. AMC also confirmed that Gimple will work on an anthology series, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, for the network. The series will consist of standalone episodes and arcs based on the backstories of characters from the show, as well as new ones. “There really is so much ‘walking’ ahead, in a number of very exciting directions, for this extraordinary creative universe,” AMC COO Ed Carroll said in a statement.

With the Daryl and Carol spinoff and Tales of the Walking Dead, AMC will have four spinoffs from the mother series. The first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, which followed the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, premiered in 2015. A second spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is set to premiere in October 2020. Along with its spinoffs, AMC also has a film series starring Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes in TWD, on the way.

“It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” Gimple said in a statement “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives”

Kang added, “I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

The finale of The Walking Dead season 10 airs on AMC on October 4. The first half of the final season premieres in 2021.

