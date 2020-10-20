Everything We Know About ‘The Vow’ Season 2 After That Finale Cliffhanger

It’s official: The Vow season 2 is on its way. According to HBO, the second installment of their documentary series promises to uncover even more bombshells about the secret sex cult of NXIVM, the infamous multi-level marketing company and “self-improvement” brand. But when can fans expect to see The Vow season 2, exactly? And how might that cliffhanger of a first season finale factor in? We’ll get into all of that in a moment, but first, here’s a primer on the series so far.

When The Vow first premiered on August 23, audiences weren’t quite sure what to expect—after all, it isn’t the first time the story of NXIVM has grabbed the public’s attention. In 2018, the Albany-based brand, which sold personal and professional development courses and retreats, all but disintegrated after several of its senior figures were arrested on a series of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Among them were Smallville actress Allison Mack and her associate Keith Raniere, the group’s co-founder.

Raniere was the ringleader of a secret society within NXIVM, otherwise known as DOS or The Vow, which saw “masters” physically branding and otherwise abusing women at his demand. Now, the convicted felon and pyramid schemer awaits his prison sentence in a Brooklyn, NY federal jail. And The Vow season 2 will piece together how he finally got there.

For everything we know about The Vow season 2 release date and news so far, just keep on reading.

When Is The Vow’s Season 2 Release Date?

HBO confirmed a second season of The Vow shortly before season 1 of the docuseries wrapped in October. In their press release, streaming branch HBO Max revealed that fans can expect to see Part 2 arrive sometime in 2021.

What Is The Vow Season 2 About?

With Raniere set for sentencing in October 2020, audiences can definitely expect more of him—and his trial—in season 2. “Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere, The Vow Part Two will offer an exclusive view into Raniere’s innermost circle,” reads HBO’s press release. “It delves into the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members.”

Apparently, this legal journey is also set to include “new evidence and stunning revelations” that come to light as “federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.” And if we’re going off of The Vow’s major season 1 cliffhanger, these revelations may be coming from Raniere and NXIVM co-founder, Nancy Salzman, themselves.

At the end of The Vow Part One, audiences got a surprising appearance from none other than the founders—at least via voiceover. On a phone call from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Raniere could be heard teasing his side of the story: “There are many ways of presenting a documentary. Your side is only the very top layer,” he said. “And depending on what you’re willing to present as the truth, it can go very deep. So, talk to me.”

Toward the end of the season finale, fans also caught a glimpse of what looks like Salzman folding a gold-level NXIVM sash. An ankle monitor is visible in the clip, where the co-founder begins talking about loyalty. “Loyalty is good in certain contexts and very bad in other contexts,” she says. “Talk about getting lost in a movie, we’re kind of lost in the role of our life. What you have to do is stop believing that that’s who you are. Then you can change your role.” Come season 2, we’ll hopefully know more about what these NXVIM members’ “roles’ really were.

The Vow: Part One finale aired October 18, 2020 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.