Watch: This Awesome Rendition of Miley’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ From ‘The Voice’

We’re unabashed ‘The Voice’ fanatics, and Matthew Schuler, the sophomore Westchester University indie rocker on Team Christina, is at the absolute top of our must-watch list. If you haven’t been following, Schuler has been dominating the competition — he got the speediest four-chair turnaround in the show’s history, and has been wowing the judges ever since.

Schuler is poised to give Christina Aguilera her first-ever win, and we can’t wait. In the meantime, we can’t stop watching his jaw-droppingly good rendition of Miley Cyrus’s song “Wrecking Ball,” a heart-wrenching ballad that Schuler totally killed.

What do you think of Matthew’s version? Let us know below!