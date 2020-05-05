‘The Voice’ Coach With the Highest Net Worth May Surprise You

The Voice has been on for 18 seasons, and while none of its winners have become household names, the show always has top-tier coaches. We know about their salaries, but what about The Voice coaches’ net worths? Well, like their paychecks, The Voice judges aren’t on the same levels of wealth. But that doesn’t mean they’re paid pennies either. Each of the coaches is a millionaire (obvi), but which one is worth the most? We do the investigative work ahead.

The Voice premiered in April 2011 with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green. Immediately, the show became a hit for its simple but irresistible premise: You can only judge singers on their voice. In the audition rounds, the judges’ chairs are turned around as contestants perform. If they like a contestant and want them on their team, they press the red button in front of them, which turns around their chairs and allows them to see the singer. If more than one judge presses his or her button, the contestant is allowed to choose the celebrity they want as their coach—but not before a hilarious bidding war between the famous judges.

While the voice-only premise just lasts for the audition rounds, it still makes for a fun and innovative singing competition. It’s no wonder The Voice has been on TV for almost a decade. Find out how much each of the show’s 14 judges are worth ahead.

Cee Lo Green

Seasons: 1 – 3, 5

Net worth: $22 million

Cee Lo was one of The Voice’s four OG judges when the show premiered in 2011. Though his net worth is the lowest of the 14 coaches—at $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth—the singer will always hold a special place in our hearts as an OG whose sunglasses slayed each episode. Cee Lo, who’s best known as a member of Gnarls Barkley, five Grammys and one top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Fuck You,” which reached number 2 in 2010.

Jennifer Hudson

Seasons 13, 15

Net worth: $25 million

Hudson was a judge on The Voice in seasons 13 and 15. While her net worth isn’t the highest of the coaches, it’s still a sizable number normal folk. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hudson is worth $25 million. Hudson has two Grammys and is known for songs like “Spotlight” and “If This Isn’t Love.” Along with her music career, she’s also an established actress with an Oscar (!!! for 2005’s Dreamgirls) and roles in films like Cats and Sex and the City. Not bad for a former American Idol contestant.

Kelly Clarkson

Seasons: 14 – Present

Net worth: $45 million

Clarkson is one of the highest paid judges on The Voice with a $14 million per season salary. While her net worth isn’t the highest of her peers, the former American Idol winner’s paychecks speak for themselves. Clarkson has eight top 10 albums and multiple top 10 singles, including “Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $45 million.

Nick Jonas

Seasons 18 – Present

Net worth: $50 million

Jonas joined as a Voice coach in 2020. He’s also one of the show’s youngest judges. He was 27 years old when he joined the show. But that doesn’t mean his net worth is something to scoff at. The Jonas Brothers member has a $50 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with his work with the Jonas Brothers (with which he was nominated for two Grammys), Jonas also has two top 10 albums and a successful single, “Jealous.” He’s also partnered with brands like John Varvatos and Villa One.

John Legend

Seasons 16 – Present

Net worth: $75 million

Legend has a $75 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the man is rich given his long music career. The “Ordinary People” singer has 11 Grammys and is known for hits like “All of Me” and “Love Me Now.” Did we mention he’s also an EGOT winner?

Blake Shelton

Seasons: 1 to Present

Net worth: $80 million

Shelton is the only OG coach to still be on The Voice. His tenure explains why he receives $13 million per season, which accounts for a lot of his net worth. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the country singer is worth $80 million. As we’ve explained before, The Voice has boosted Shelton’s career. After he started on show, each of his albums has reached the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100. He’s also been nominated for nine Grammys.

Adam Levine

Seasons: 1 – 16

Net worth: $120 million

Before he left in season 16, Levine and Shelton were the longest lasting Voice coaches. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth a cool $120 million. As the lead singer of Maroon 5, Levine has won three Grammys and been nominated 10 times. He’s also been responsible for number one hits like “Moves Like Jagger,” “Makes Me Wonder” and “One More Night.”

Gwen Stefani

Seasons: 7, 9, 12, 17

Net worth: $150 million

Stephanie’s Voice career has been on and off, but fans think of her as a regular due to her relationship with Shelton. (Rumor has it that the two are both paid $13 million per season to play up their romance for the show.) Celebrity Net Worth reports that Stefani is worth $150 million, which accounts for her solo music and work with No Doubt. No Doubt has won two Grammys while Stefani has taken home three golden gramophones on her own.

Alicia Keys

Seasons: 11 – 12, 14

Net worth: $150 million

Keys is often regarded as one of the best songwriters of the 21st century, so it should come as no surprise that she’s worth $150 million. The “Girl on Fire” singer is one of the most decorated women in Grammys history with 15 awards from 29 nominations. She’s also responsible for hits like “Fallin'”, “I Ain’t Got You” and “No One.”

Christina Aguilera

Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 8, 10

Net worth: $160 million

Aguilera was one of the four OG coaches on The Voice when the show premiered in 2011 and was paid the most at the time. Her stock is reflected in her net worth, which is $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer is the recipient of five Grammys and is behind hits like “Candyman,” “Beautiful” and “Hurt.”

Miley Cyrus

Seasons: 11, 13

Net worth: $160 million

Cyrus may be one of the youngest Voice coaches (she was only 23 when she joined as a judge in season 11), but she’s also one of richest. She’s worth $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As the star of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, Cyrus makes a ton of coin from those syndication checks. She also has her own music career, as the singer behind hits like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Usher

Seasons: 4, 6

Net worth: $180 million

Usher may not have been on The Voice for that long, but his net worth is one of the highest on this list. Celebrity Net Worth reports that singer is worth $180 million. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans given that Usher was one of the hottest singers in the early to mid-2000s. The artist is responsible for songs like “Yeah!” and “My Boo.” He’s also one eight Grammys and discovered artists like Justin Bieber.

Pharrell Williams

Seasons: 7 – 10

Net worth: $200 million

Pharrell’s time on The Voice also wasn’t the longest, but the singer-writer-producer is worth an impressive $200 million, according to Celebrity Net worth. While Pharrell has his own hits like “Get Lucky” and “Happy,” the artist is best known in the music industry behind the scenes. The former Voice judge has produced songs like Migos’ “Stir Fry,” Ed Sheeran’s “Sing” and Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” which is why his net worth is so massive.

Shakira

Seasons: 4, 6

Net worth: $300 million

And the richest Voice coach is…Shakira. The Latin-pop singer only judged on the show for two seasons, but we’re sure it’s because the series couldn’t afford her for more. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira is worth $300 million. It’s easy to see why: She’s an international icon with hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “She Wolf.” She’s also won 12 Latin Grammys and three Grammys. She’s also one of the few people on this list who has performed the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Total boss.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.