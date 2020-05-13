‘The Voice’ Coach With the Most Wins Is Exactly Who You’d Expect

When it comes to The Voice coaches, there’s one clear winner. We ranked The Voice coaches by the most wins, and if you’ve been a fan of NBC’s singing competition for the past nine years, it should be obvious who’s on top.

The Voice premiered in April 2011 with judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera. The concept was simple: Contestants would sing and the judges, who have their backs to the stage, would press a red button that would spin their chair around if they like a contestant’s voice. And voila! That contestant is now on that singer’s team. If more than one coach spins their chair for a contestant, the contestant is now in the power position to choose who they want to be on a team with. At the end, the winner of The Voice isn’t just the contestant who won the competition. It’s also the judge who coached them to the finale.

With 14 judges over the course of The Voice‘s 18 seasons, there have been a lot of winners. And while we don’t remember all of their names, we do remember the coaches who were in the winner’s circle the most often. Ahead, we ranked The Voice coaches by the least to most wins.

Nick Jonas (Season 18 – Present)

Wins: 0

Season 18 is Nick’s first season. If he wins, the season will be his first win and Nick would join the small group of Voice coaches (Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend) who were able to win in their first season.

Shakira (Season 4, 6)

Wins: 0

Shakira was a judge on The Voice for two seasons in season 4 and season 6, but she wasn’t able to take home a win either time. In her two seasons, Shakira also didn’t have a contestant in the finals. The furthest she got were two singers in the episode before the finale. Not everyone is cut out to be a Voice coach.

Miley Cyrus (Season 11, 13)

Wins: 0

Miley was a two-time Voice judge in seasons 11 and 13. She didn’t win either season, but she was close in season 13 with Brooke Simpson, who was came in third place.

Jennifer Hudson (Season 13, 15)

Wins: 0

Hudson was a Voice judge for two seasons, 13 and 15, and didn’t win either. The closest she came was in season 15 when her contestant, Kennedy Holmes, came in third place.

CeeLo Green (Season 1 – 3, 5)

Wins: 0

CeeLo was an OG Voice judge and sat in the chair for four seasons. He left after season five with no wins. CeeLo was close though. He was the runner-up in season 2 with Juliet Simms. He was also close in season 3 with Nicholas David (who was eliminated in third place) and season 1 with Vicci Martinez (who was sent home in fourth place.)

Gwen Stefani (Season 7, 9, 12, 17)

Wins: 0

As Blake Shelton’s girlfriend (they met on the show in season 7), Stefani has been in her red swivel chair for many years but has yet to take home a win. She was close in season 17 with Rose Short who came in fourth place.

Usher (Season 4, 6)

Wins: 1

Season 6: Joshua Kaufman

Usher was only a Voice judge for two seasons: in season 4 and season 6. But he did take home the crown once. The “Yeah” singer won season 6 with Joshua Kaufman, making his win rate 50-50. Not bad.

Alicia Keys (Season 11 – 12, 14)

Wins: 1

Season 12: Chris Blue

Alicia was only a Voice judge for three seasons. But she did win once in her second season on the show with season 12’s Chris Blue. She left the show after season 14.

Pharrell Williams (Season 7 – 10)

Wins: 1

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks

Pharrell sat in the red swivel chair for four seasons, and won once: in season 8 with Sawyer Fredericks. Still, the percentage isn’t bad for such a short-time judge.

John Legend (Season 16 – Present)

Wins: 1

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon

John hasn’t been a Voice judge for very long, but he was able to win in his first season with season 16’s Maelyn Jarmon. As fans may remember, the season 16 Voice finale also caused a fight between John and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Long story short, John invited his fellow judges, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson, to dinner at his house but didn’t tell his wife that it was the finale. As expected, she was pissed.

Christina Aguilera (Season 1 – 3, 5, 8, 10)

Wins: 1

Season 10: Alisan Porter

Christina was one of the four OG Voice judges, but it wasn’t until season 10 that she won for the first time with Alisan Porter. She had been in the finals a few times, but season 10 was her first (and only) win, as that was also her last season.

Kelly Clarkson (Season 14 – Present)

Wins: 3

Kelly may be a newbie to The Voice scene, but she’s proven time and again that she isn’t one to be underestimated. Since she started as judge in season 14 in 2018, Kelly has won three times with Brynn Cartelli (season 14), Chevel Shepherd (season 15) and Jake Hoot (season 17.) Not only was Kelly able to win in her first season, but she has won three times in her five seasons on the show.

Adam Levine (Season 1 – 16)

Wins: 3

While Adam doesn’t have the most wins of The Voice judges, he does hold a record as the first-ever winner of the show. He won season 1 with Javier Colon. Since then, he’s had two more winners: Tessanne Chin (season 5) and Jordan Smith (season 9.) After 16 seasons on the show, Adam left in 2019. However, he will forever be remembered as one of the few judges to give the next coach a run for his money.

Blake Shelton (Season 1 – Present)

Wins: 6

Those who have watched The Voice in the past nine years know that Blake is a force to be reckoned with. In his 18 seasons on the show, he’s won six (!!!) times: season 2 (Jermaine Paul), season 3 (Cassadee Pope), season 4 (Danielle Bradbery), season 7 (Craig Wayne Boyd), season 11 (Sundance Head) and season 13 (Chloe Kohanski.) Blake has double what other Voice coaches have in terms of wins, and as the only OG to still be a judge on the show, he def has more experience than anyone else in a red swivel chair. However, he hasn’t won in five years, so maybe it’s time for another coach (Kelly?) to take his crown.

