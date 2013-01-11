The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Meet Miss Golden Globe. [Stylecaster News]
Daniel Boulud collaborates on whiskey. [Eater]
Parisian baby clothes. [The Wall Street Journal]
46 places to go in 2013. [The New York Times]
Why Vienna was named the world’s best place to live. [Business Insider]
Test driving a new hotel app. [The Wall Street Journal]
Crazy men’s fashion looks from London fashion week. [NY Daily News]
What a 9-year-old should wear to the Oscars. [The Cut]
A home with its own launch pad. [Daily Mail]
Luxury is the buzz at the Detroit auto show. [Reuters]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Meet Miss Golden Globe and 46 Places To Go In 2013
