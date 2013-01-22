The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Celebrities at Sundance show off their chic winter style. [StyleCaster]
Gordon Ramsay set to return to Dubai with a new restaurant. [Luxuo]
Raf Simons plants a couture garden. [The New York Times]
Racy Sundance act shocks Nicole Kidman. [Page Six]
Drinking like a poet. [The New York Times]
China’s metrosexual man revives luxury shopping. [Reuters]
Africa’s richest man acquires a luxury yacht. [Forbes.com]
Buying luxury vintage jewelry online. [The Wall Street Journal]
Starbucks now making barristas wear name tags. [Eater]
The ultimate hideaway for your luxury cars. [Robb Report]
Game of Thrones star models for Mr.Porter. [The Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Buying Vintage Baubles Online and Starbucks Gets Personal
