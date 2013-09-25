StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Alexander Wang Installed a Boxing Ring In His Store and Tommy Hilfiger Debuting Home Line

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Alexander Wang Installed a Boxing Ring In His Store and Tommy Hilfiger Debuting Home Line

Caroline McCloskey
by

tumblr_mtlhweWR091rf43pdo1_1280The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Jay Z and Barney’s team up for a holiday collection. [StyleCaster]
Alexander Wang installed a boxing ring inside his Soho store. [CR Fashion Book]
A Jean Paul Gaultier exhibit to open at the Brooklyn Museum. [WWD]
GQ announces best new menswear designer in American nominees. [Fashionista]
Tim Gunn and more attend White House design awards . [The New York Times]
11 New York restuarant designers to watch. [Grub Street]
Tommy Hilfiger to debut home decor line. [WWD]
China is cracking down on Lamborghini sales to stop lavish spending. [Business Insider]
Where to see New England’s best fall foliage. [Huffington Post]
Where they lived: A round up of homes for sale once owned by famous creatives. [New York Magazine]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share