The Vivant’s Top 10: Alexander Wang Installed a Boxing Ring In His Store and Tommy Hilfiger Debuting Home Line

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Jay Z and Barney’s team up for a holiday collection. [StyleCaster]
Alexander Wang installed a boxing ring inside his Soho store. [CR Fashion Book]
A Jean Paul Gaultier exhibit to open at the Brooklyn Museum. [WWD]
GQ announces best new menswear designer in American nominees. [Fashionista]
Tim Gunn and more attend White House design awards . [The New York Times]
11 New York restuarant designers to watch. [Grub Street]
Tommy Hilfiger to debut home decor line. [WWD]
China is cracking down on Lamborghini sales to stop lavish spending. [Business Insider]
Where to see New England’s best fall foliage. [Huffington Post]
Where they lived: A round up of homes for sale once owned by famous creatives. [New York Magazine]
