The Vivant’s Top 10: Alexander McQueen’s London Home For Sale and Vegetables Conquer Tasting Menus

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

This just in: StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2013. [StyleCaster]

An American model becomes a princess. [Vogue UK]

Calvin Klein’s Hamptons dream house is nearly completed. [New York Times]

Move over Milan, hello Cornell—where technology meets fashion. [The Guardian]

How haute vegetable are conquering $500 tasting menus. [Bloomberg]

The world’s top art galleries are opening vast new spaces. [Wall Street Journal]

‘Eugene Onegin’ opens the Met opera season. [Gotham]

Mercedes Benz perfecting autopilot with the new S Class . [Bloomberg]

Alexander McQueen’s London home up for sale. [The Telegraph]

A look inside the Ace Hotel’s first European location . [Selectism]