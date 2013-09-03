The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
This just in: StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2013. [StyleCaster]
An American model becomes a princess. [Vogue UK]
Calvin Klein’s Hamptons dream house is nearly completed. [New York Times]
Move over Milan, hello Cornell—where technology meets fashion. [The Guardian]
How haute vegetable are conquering $500 tasting menus. [Bloomberg]
The world’s top art galleries are opening vast new spaces. [Wall Street Journal]
‘Eugene Onegin’ opens the Met opera season. [Gotham]
Mercedes Benz perfecting autopilot with the new S Class . [Bloomberg]
Alexander McQueen’s London home up for sale. [The Telegraph]
A look inside the Ace Hotel’s first European location . [Selectism]
The Vivant's Top 10: Alexander McQueen's London Home For Sale and Vegetables Conquer Tasting Menus
