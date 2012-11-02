The Vivant’s Top 10: Rare Watches Up For Sale and Shop to Benefit Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Enormous pyramid hotel to open in 2013 in North Korea. [Luxuo]
Domestic lessons via Sandy. [The New York Times]
Gumbo gets an update. [The New York Times]
How to dress like a rockstar. [The Wall Street Journal]
Rare watches up for sale. [The Wall Street Journal]
First look at Alain Ducasse’s new book. [Eater]
Shop for a cause, brands donating to Hurricane Sandy relief efforts. [Stylecaster News]
Designer Lela Rose’s tips for biking through the city. [Stylecaster News]
Coach wins $257 million court ruling against counterfeiters. [Bloomberg]
Jordan’s surprise luxury trend. [Forbes]
