The Vivant’s Top 10: World’s Largest Pop Up Bar and Luxury Menu at G8 Summit

The Vivant’s Top 10: World’s Largest Pop Up Bar and Luxury Menu at G8 Summit

Leah Bourne
by

The Vivant's top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See Tom Ford’s new ads shot by Tom Ford. [StyleCaster]
The luxury menu at the G8 summit. [The Telegraph]
How to order beer. [GQ]
How to design your vacation rental. [Domaine Home]
I got drunk on all kinds of celebrity liquor so you don’t have to. [Jezebel]
World’s largest pop-up bar to open in San Francsico. [Eater]
Hollywood’s most memorable swimsuits. [The Wall Street Journal]
The top 10 best dressed chefs. [Vanity Fair]
Park Avenue’s pet whisperer. [Town & Country]
Lessons in luxury car design from the guys who park them. [Forbes.com]

