The Vivant’s Top 10: Why Stars Like Marc Jacobs Are Accepting Creative Director Roles at Big Brands and How to Improve Your Chances of Getting Cast on Top Chef

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Why Marc Jacobs and other stars are accepting Creative Director roles at big brands. [StyleCaster]
Fitness instructors are the new D.J.s. [The Wall Street Journal]
The smell of commercial success. [The Wall Street Journal]
12 types of celebrities that attend New York Fashion Week. [StyleCaster]
Would you sleep in a recycled concrete tube? [Hotel Chatter]
How to improve your chances of getting cast on “Top Chef”. [Grub Street]
Eight people to gossip about this fashion week. [The Cut]
China bans ads for luxury goods. [Voice of America]
Fame and Kate Young. [The New York Times]
Shake Shack plans to open in Istanbul. [Eater]
