The Vivant’s Top 10: White Castle Food Trucks and Food Frauds To Watch Out For

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
5 things ever girl needs in her closet. [StyleCaster]
Oscar Mayer’s luxury bacon set for Father’s Day. [ABC]
White Castle food trucks? [Bloomberg BusinessWeek]
An argument for bringing back the golden age of flying. [Wall Street Journal]
Inside Mike D’s Brooklyn townhouse. [New York Times]
50 seaside essentials. [The Wall Street Journal]
The tragedy of the Pina Colada. [NPR]
Japan’s best restaurants without Michelin stars. [Times UK]
Inside a Glee producers home. [Domaine Home]
5 food frauds to watch out for. [Esquire]
