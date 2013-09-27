The Vivant’s Top 10: What You Need To Know Before Buying Art and the Economics of Cronuts

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Emotional eating might not be a total hogwash. [StyleCaster]
Inside Michael J. Fox’s Manhattan home. [Architectural Digest]
Inside Emily Schuman of Cupcakes & Cashmere’s closet. [Elle Decor]
New Orleans dining boon. [USA Today]
Cronut economics. [Bloomberg]
Runway to room: the Prada Spring 2014 collection. [Domaine Home]
10 things to know before buying art. [CasaSugar]
Savory pumpkin recipes for fall. [Huffington Post]
Whip cream using a food processor. [Food 52]
Panera CEO food stamp challenge. [Delish]
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
