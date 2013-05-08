The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
John Galliano’s workshop at Parsons cancelled. [StyleCaster]
Adventure travel in the Arctic. [Gadling]
The epicure questionnaire with Hillary Rhoda. [The New Potato]
The pizza compass app of our dreams. [Eater]
Five travel problems and the sites that solve them. [The New York Times]
James Beard award winning chefs share their secrets. [The Wall Street Journal]
100 trips you must take in your lifetime. [Business Insider]
Staying up late at the Met. [The New York Times]
What the royal baby nursery will look like. [The Telegraph]
The cars of the Great Gatsby. [GQ]
The Vivant’s Top 10: What the Royal Nursery Will Look Like and 100 Trips to Take in Your Lifetime
