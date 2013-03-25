The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Britain’s power elite. [The New York Times]
A day in the life of Vito Schnabel. [The New York Times]
Bourbon mania. [The Wall Street Journal]
Travel sized beauty essentials. [Beauty High]
50 things you never told me about being a chef. [Eater]
Jewelry’s hidden finishes. [The Wall Street Journal]
15 cars that you won’t see at the New York auto show. [Business Insider]
Vera Wang charges $482 try on fee in China. [The Cut]
Egypt raises taxes on luxury goods. [Fox News]
Luxury bags to buy this Spring. [New York Post]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Vera Wang Charging Wedding Gown Try On Fee in China and Bourbon Mania
