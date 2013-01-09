StyleCaster
The Vivant's Top 10: An Underground Pop-Up Restaurant In Finland and Luxury Fashion For Petite Women

The Vivant's Top 10: An Underground Pop-Up Restaurant In Finland and Luxury Fashion For Petite Women

The Vivant's top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
How to organize you closet in five simple steps. [Stylecaster News]
How to drink sake. [Eater]
Navigate around sodium while dining out. [The Wall Street Journal]
9 ways to save on travel in 2013. [The New York Times]
How to travel all-inclusive. [Hotel Chatter]
2013 luxury travel trends including an underground restaurant pop-up in Finland. [The Telegraph]
Luxury stores open up on the second floor. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
Luxury fashion for petite women. [The Huffington Post]
Sweatpants for outside of the house. [Valet]
Who is the best dressed man of 2012? [Esquire]

