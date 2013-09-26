The Vivant’s Top 10: The Most Incredible Tree Houses and Caroline Herrera’s Decor Must-Haves

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

The 50 best fashion quotes of all time. [StyleCaster]

Hollywood’s new favorite cars are armored and electrified. [The Hollywood Reporter]

13 tremendous tree houses. [Elle Decor]

Kate Moss inspired artwork reaps in over $2 million. [Bloomberg]

Architect plans to build the world’s first invisible skyscraper. [Newsweek]

Is this the trendiest house on Earth? [Curbed]

Victoria Beckham is getting her own interactive documentary. [WWD]

California’s fry-stuffed burrito is the most decadent food you’ve never heard of. [GQ]

Go inside a secret Los Angeles mansion worth $150 million. [Business Insider]

Carolina Herrera reveals her home and culture must-haves. [Harper’s Bazaar]