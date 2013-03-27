The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
An $8 dollar tasting menu in a Chinese alley. [The New York Times]
Your neighborhood needs more bars. [Slate]
This pizza costs $750,000. [Vice]
50 bags to buy now. [StyleCaster]
Dov Charney’s hefty 2012 paycheck. [Fashionista]
Parts of Berlin wall removed to make way for luxury housing. [Fox News]
Cartagena is the hottest getaway in South America. [Business Insider]
Top women chefs. [Bloomberg]
Carlyle group co-founder plans to give away the bulk of his fortune. [The FT]
Arm’s race to grow world’s hottest pepper. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Top Women Chefs and a $750,000 Pizza
