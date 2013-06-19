StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Tom Ford Launches Luxury T-Shirts and Making Pizza With Mario Batali

tom ford 1 1600 The Vivants Top 10: Tom Ford Launches Luxury T Shirts and Making Pizza With Mario BataliThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
How to care for every item in your closet. [StyleCaster]
Insider’s guide to Bangkok. [Forbes.com]
Tom Ford launches luxury t-shirts. [The Cut]
Russian luxury real-estate market on the rise. [CNBC]
Buddhist monk under scrutiny for flying on a private jet. [Washington Post]
Making pizza with Mario Batali. [The New York Times]
The ins and out of being a waiter. [The Independent]
An Art Deco car exhibit. [Vanity Fair]
The history of the club sandwich. [Town & Country]
A pinot paradise. [The Wall Street Journal]

