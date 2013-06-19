The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
How to care for every item in your closet. [StyleCaster]
Insider’s guide to Bangkok. [Forbes.com]
Tom Ford launches luxury t-shirts. [The Cut]
Russian luxury real-estate market on the rise. [CNBC]
Buddhist monk under scrutiny for flying on a private jet. [Washington Post]
Making pizza with Mario Batali. [The New York Times]
The ins and out of being a waiter. [The Independent]
An Art Deco car exhibit. [Vanity Fair]
The history of the club sandwich. [Town & Country]
A pinot paradise. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Tom Ford Launches Luxury T-Shirts and Making Pizza With Mario Batali
