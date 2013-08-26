The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
H&M’s luxe Paris runway collection makes its debut . [StyleCaster]
The snob’s guide to heirloom tomatoes. [Vanity Fair]
43 worst people you see in every bar. [Thrillist]
Trend watch: rustic utilitarian. [Design Sponge]
The “Mona Lisa” goes Nano. [Wall Street Journal]
The Hamptons’ new hotel scene. [The Wall Street Journal]
Thomas Keller is opening a retail store. [Eater]
Build your own British pantry. [YumSugar]
American single malts. [Town & Country]
Shoeshines keep Wall Street in the black. [The New York Times]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Thomas Keller Is Opening a Store and the Hamptons’ New Hotel Scene
