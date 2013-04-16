The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Diane von Furstenberg loves to splurge on jewelry. [The Cut]
Jenna Lyons’ 20 best outfits of all time. [StyleCaster]
Happy hour at the soda fountain. [The Wall Street Journal]
Hit the waves in Mexico. [The New York Times]
Emmy Rossum’s guide to Jackson Hole. [Vanity Fair]
Bentley’s sales booming. [Time]
5 luxury vacations in Chile. [CNN]
First printed book in America to be auctioned. [Luxuo]
Man puts resignation letter on a cake. [Eater]
Brooks Brothers new Gatsby collection. [Esquire]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Man Who Quit Via Cake and Bentley’s Sales Booming
