The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The best winter beers. [The New York Times]
The most stylish celebrity couples. [StyleCaster]
The most expensive Starbucks drink costs how much? [Eater]
How to create an English garden inspired centerpiece. [Remodelista]
Smart choices for a gentleman’s wall. [Valet]
The man who fashioned Elvis. [GQ]
The right film for any Valentine’s Day situation. [Esquire]
Its David Chang’s world, we just live in it. [Bon Appetit]
Renting luxury cars on the rise. [The Wall Street Journal]
Did Maker’s Mark commit brand suicide? [Forbes.com]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Man Who Dressed Elvis and the World of David Chang
