The Vivant’s Top 10: The Man Behind LACMA and Rolex Sues a Brooklyn Deli

P1000993The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Naomi Campbell and her billionaire call it quits. [StyleCaster]
The splurge surge. [Time]
Rolex sues Brooklyn deli. [Consumerist]
The man behind LACMA. [The Wall Street Journal]
Molten cake is the big mac of desserts. [The New York Times]
The Netherlands has a new queen! [Business Insider]
Tracy Emin on her new show. [Art Info]
8 L.A. chefs dish on their favorite under the radar spots. [Refinery 29]
Bryan Ferry’s enduring style. [GQ]
Downton Abbey gets its own clothing line. [Esquire]

