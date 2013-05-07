The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala in custom Givenchy. [StyleCaster]
What Victoria Beckham got her husband David for his birthday. [Independent]
The James Beard Award winners. [Eater]
Tater tots mania. [Food Fanatics]
Dressing up your portfolio with luxury stocks. [Forbes.com]
A time for quirky watches. [The Wall Street Journal]
America’s best cities for weekend getaways. [Business Insider]
Perfect beach cover ups. [W Magazine]
Music pilgrimages make for good travel. [The Telegraph]
The 48-hour wardrobe. [GQ]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The James Beard Award Winners and What to Buy For Someone Who Has Everything
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories