Naomi Campbell’s billionaire ex parties with Leonard DiCaprio in Ibiza. [Daily Mail]
Spain’s king gives up yacht, but donors want it back. [The New York Times]
The juiciest celebrity gossip from Cannes. [StyleCaster]
Luxury villas in Spain. [The Telegraph]
The name to know in the Hamptons. [The New York Times]
Empire State Building IPO plan is approved. [The Wall Street Journal]
The family behind Cosabella. [Entrepreneur]
Bathrooms around the world. [The Wall Street Journal]
The states with the most bars per capita. [Eater]
24 karat gold luxury lingerie (seriously). [WPTV]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Best Luxury Villas In Spain and Juicy Gossip From Cannes
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
