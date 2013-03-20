StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Best Lines From Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Cookbook and Princess Diana’s Gowns Sell For Big Money

The Vivant's top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Princess Diana’s dresses sell at auction for $1.2 million. [The Telegraph]
$3 bowl sells for $2.2 million. [The New York Post]
I spent $45,000 on my proposal. [The New York Post]
Anna Wintour thinks Kim Kardashian is the worst thing since socks and sandals. [StyleCaster]
The best luxury Easter eggs. [The Telegraph]
If its green it must be healthy. [The Atlantic]
Thomas Keller talks about what is next for French Laundry. [Huffington Post]
The best lines from Gwyneth Paltrow’s new cookbook. [Eater]
How to make your lipstick last all day. [Beauty High]
Picking a flavorful Easter ham. [The New York Times]

