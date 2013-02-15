The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Sophie Theallet’s fashion week show from start to finish. [StyleCaster]
The state of nightlife during fashion week. [The New York Times]
The 19 hottest Ramen restaurants around the country. [Eater]
PPR shift to luxury almost complete. [The FT]
What your weekend travel bags say about you. [Valet]
Russia wants to produce its own luxury cars. [Business Insider]
Visiting Wyoming in a Mercedes. [A Continuous Lean]
The life of Karlie Kloss. [The Wall Street Journal]
Delphine Arnault and the Arnault legacy. [The Wall Street Journal]
Moguls choose Philharmonic over Fashion Week. [NY Post]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Arnault Legacy and Russia Wants to Make Its Own Luxury Cars
