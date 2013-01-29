The Vivant’s Top 10: Shopping Habits of World’s Richest Pets and the Life of a Yacht Chef

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The luxe life of a yacht chef. [Eater]
Emilio Pucci designing Rita Ora’s tour uniforms. [Stylecaster News]
Kimberley Ovitz 3-D jewelry collection. [Fashion Week Daily]
A peak into Balenciaga’s intensely private world. [The New York Times]
Is it possible to live in Manhattan for $900 a month? [Business Insider]
Private luxury cemeteries a growing trend in Indonesia. [New York Daily News]
20 most expensive cities for luxury rentals. [Business Insider]
Luxury cars buy into the downsizing trend . [NBC News]
Bringing White House style home. [The Wall Street Journal]
A sculpture garden on view. [The New York Times]
Shopping habits of the world’s richest animals. [Racked]
