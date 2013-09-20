The Vivant’s Top 10: Using Science To Create the Perfect Cup of Coffee and See Clint Eastwood’s Son Modeling

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Designer clutches worth splurging on. [StyleCaster]
Using science to make the perfect cup of coffee. [Eater]
These vintage ads are so cool. [Vanity Fair]
Clint Eastwood’s son is modeling. [Town & Country]
How science influences our taste buds. [Daily Life]
LA’s best Ramen shops. [Eater]
Till death (or decorating disputes) do us part. [The New York Times]
Can’t miss fashion books. [W magazine]
Richemont looking to sell Lancel luxury bags. [Bloomberg]
Converting wine estates into luxury housing. [The Wall Street Journal]
