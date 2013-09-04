The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
What you should be buying this fall according to Linda Fargo. [StyleCaster]
The seven bars to visit during Fashion Week. [Gotham]
Karl Lagerfeld shows his softer side in Carine Roitfeld’s new documentary. [The Daily Beast]
The New York City lunch with an elite cult following. [The New York Times]
Sotheby’s boosts private sales with Beuys at new gallery. [Bloomberg]
A $301 million car auction. [CNBC]
Live in this 1960s sci-fi apartment for $15 million. [Gothamist]
The way you should really go on safari. [Condé Nast Travelerl]
The Venice Film Festival in review. [The New York Times]
Photographs of Kate Moss expected to rake in over $1 million at Christie’s. [The Telegraph]
The Vivant’s Top 10: How To Safari and New York City’s “It” Lunch Spot
