The Vivant’s Top 10: The Restaurant With the One-Year Waitlist and Inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu Home

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Lindsay Lohan launches a style blog (seriously). [StyleCaster]
The world’s best restaurant with a one year wait. [Bloomberg]
North America’s best lakeside retreats. [Vogue]
Elton John brings more bubbly to Vegas nightlife. [USA Today]
How to buy a vintage handbag. [Wall Street Journal]
Karl Lagerfeld—the video game. [WWD]
The classic s’more gets upgraded at luxury hotels. [Condé Nast Traveler]
Take a look inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu beach house that is up for sale. [Curbed]
Is a first class cruise cabin worth it? [Condé Nast Traveler]
Valentino’s Madison Avenue townhouse has arrived. [Racked]
