The Vivant’s Top 10: The Restaurant With the One-Year Waitlist and Inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu Home

el celler de can roca is in a suburban neighborhood in girona spain The Vivants Top 10: The Restaurant With the One Year Waitlist and Inside Leonardo DiCaprios Malibu HomeThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Lindsay Lohan launches a style blog (seriously). [StyleCaster]
The world’s best restaurant with a one year wait. [Bloomberg]
North America’s best lakeside retreats. [Vogue]
Elton John brings more bubbly to Vegas nightlife. [USA Today]
How to buy a vintage handbag. [Wall Street Journal]
Karl Lagerfeld—the video game. [WWD]
The classic s’more gets upgraded at luxury hotels. [Condé Nast Traveler]
Take a look inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu beach house that is up for sale. [Curbed]
Is a first class cruise cabin worth it? [Condé Nast Traveler]
Valentino’s Madison Avenue townhouse has arrived. [Racked]

