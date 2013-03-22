StyleCaster
The Vivant's Top 10: PPR Changing Its Name and Hottest Foodie Vine Clips

The Vivant's Top 10: PPR Changing Its Name and Hottest Foodie Vine Clips

Leah Bourne
by

The Vivant's top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Justin Timberlake, all dressed up in Tom Ford. [The New York Times]
Celebrating Fellini and Venice. [The New York Times]
Zelda’s moment in pop culture. [The Wall Street Journal]
5 fashion habits that are actually bad for your health. [StyleCaster]
French luxury conglomerate PPR changing its name to Kering. [US News]
Swatch Group expected to close deal with Harry Winston this month. [Forbes.com]
10 best dressed characters on television. [Vanity Fair]
Hottest vine clips for food lovers. [Bon Appetit]
Adventures in Ireland. [A Continuous Lean]
Inside the elBulli foundation. [Eater]

