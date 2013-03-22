The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Justin Timberlake, all dressed up in Tom Ford. [The New York Times]
Celebrating Fellini and Venice. [The New York Times]
Zelda’s moment in pop culture. [The Wall Street Journal]
5 fashion habits that are actually bad for your health. [StyleCaster]
French luxury conglomerate PPR changing its name to Kering. [US News]
Swatch Group expected to close deal with Harry Winston this month. [Forbes.com]
10 best dressed characters on television. [Vanity Fair]
Hottest vine clips for food lovers. [Bon Appetit]
Adventures in Ireland. [A Continuous Lean]
Inside the elBulli foundation. [Eater]
The Vivant’s Top 10: PPR Changing Its Name and Hottest Foodie Vine Clips
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories