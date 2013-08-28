The Vivant’s Top 10: Pippa Middleton’s Guide To Cricket and Pablo Picasso’s Home For Sale

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

See Van’s latest collaboration with high fashion brand Kenzo. [StyleCaster]

Tokyo tops Paris as culinary capital. [Bloomberg]

Pippa Middleton’s guide to watching and loving cricket. [Vanity Fair]

This Sao Paolo private residence rivals the city’s art galleries. [W Magazine]

A new vintage online boutique caters to the downtown set. [T Magazine]

8 designer beauty lines to watch for this Fashion Week. [Beauty High]

Here’s a breakdown of German Riesling and the top 5 to try. [The New York Times]

See the leaked photos of the gold iPhone 5S. [Business Insider]

One of the world’s biggest diamonds up for auction for $19 million. [Bloomberg]

Tour Pablo Picasso’s home and studio listed for $220 million. [Curbed]