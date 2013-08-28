The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See Van’s latest collaboration with high fashion brand Kenzo. [StyleCaster]
Tokyo tops Paris as culinary capital. [Bloomberg]
Pippa Middleton’s guide to watching and loving cricket. [Vanity Fair]
This Sao Paolo private residence rivals the city’s art galleries. [W Magazine]
A new vintage online boutique caters to the downtown set. [T Magazine]
8 designer beauty lines to watch for this Fashion Week. [Beauty High]
Here’s a breakdown of German Riesling and the top 5 to try. [The New York Times]
See the leaked photos of the gold iPhone 5S. [Business Insider]
One of the world’s biggest diamonds up for auction for $19 million. [Bloomberg]
Tour Pablo Picasso’s home and studio listed for $220 million. [Curbed]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Pippa Middleton’s Guide To Cricket and Pablo Picasso’s Home For Sale
