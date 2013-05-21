The Vivant’s Top 10: Paula Deen Museum in the Works and How Much the Starship Enterprise Would Cost

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Louis Vuitton loses ground as the world’s most valuable luxury brand. [Bloomberg]
Body language secrets: how to get a date, land a job, and more. [StyleCaster]
How much would it cost to build the Starship Enterprise. [Gizmodo]
Everything you need to know about the new Aston Martin concept car. [High Snob]
Harvey Weinstein’s yacht party in Cannes. [NY Post]
The ultimate floating house. [The New York Times]
Collecting art with Francois Pinault. [The Wall Street Journal]
13 things you never knew about Disney World. [Business Insider]
A Paula Deen museum is in the works. [Eater]
What movies to have on your radar this summer. [Esquire]
