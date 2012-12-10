The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut?Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Art Basel street style. [Stylecaster News]
London bar raided that served whale infused whiskey. [Eater]
An American in Paris, again. [The New York Times]
23 rules of the office party. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Webster dives into fine dining in Miami. [W Magazine]
Valuables stolen from NYC apartments following Sandy. [Fox News]
PPR snatches up luxury Chinese jeweler Qeelin. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside the luxury floating house that used to be a US Navy boat. [Daily Mail]
Bunker down in luxury. [The Australian]
US luxury hotels that take service to the next level. [The Huffington Post]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Office Party Rules and Art Basel Street Style
