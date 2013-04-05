The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Nicola Formichetti named Artistic Director of Diesel. [StyleCaster]
Hollywood in a social media world. [The Wall Street Journal]
36 hours in San Diego. [The New York Times]
12 restaurants with extensive wine lists. [Eater]
Top coffee shops in the US. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
The most stylish people in Silicon Valley. [Vanity Fair]
An airline that lets you pay only what you weight. [Bloomberg]
A new cologne brand looking to shape things up. [Esquire]
A luxury cruise in Antarctica. [Gadling]
Tourists flocking to fishing world championships. [The FT]
The Vivant's Top 10: Nicola Formichetti In at Diesel and the Best Coffee Shops in the US
