The Vivant’s Top 10: New York Restaurants Go Global and McDonald’s Furniture Revamped

Leah Bourne
by

P4093873-1_thumbThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
How much money should you really be spending on clothes each year? [Stylecaster News]
8 spa treatments to cure your winter blues. [Beauty High]
Plenty of room to ski in Maine . [The New York Times]
New York restaurants go global. [The New York Times]
The luxury building that boasts sound proof floors and 18-inch walls. [Daily Mail]
McDonald’s furniture is revamped. [Phaidon]
London’s first girls only luxury health club. [The Telegraph]
Wall art goes wild. [The Wall Street Journal]
What to drink this year. [Esquire]
What to stock your bathroom cabinet with. [Valet]

