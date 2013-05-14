The Vivant’s Top 10: Naomi Campbell’s Favorite Restaurants and Why the Classic Watch Will Never Die

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Angelina Jolie shares very personal news. [StyleCaster]
Naomi Campbell’s favorite restaurants in the world (including Pushkin in Moscow). [Stylelist]
Top Chef profits from oil spill? [Eater]
The best tonic water in the world. [Valet]
Pick the exact way you want your coffee brewed. [The New York Times]
Inside the Yale Law School wine team. [The Wall Street Journal]
Why the classic watch will never die. [Business Insider]
Richard Branson serves as a stewardess after losing a bet. [Luxuo]
The best luxury hotels in Paris. [The Telegraph]
A Small World heads to Morocco for relaunch. [W Magazine]