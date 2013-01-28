StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Most Expensive Stores in America and Watches Recession Proof

Leah Bourne
by

28odlr The Vivants Top 10: Most Expensive Stores in America and Watches Recession ProofThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
25 most expensive stores in America. [Racked]
Best and worst dressed from from Sag awards. [Stylecaster News]
A $1 million car designed for year of the snake. [Forbes.com]
Inside Disney’s members-only dining club. [Eater]
Most expensive tasting menus. [Eater]
Is the dining room dead? [Remodelista]
A craft chemist making over big beer. [The Wall Street Journal]
Luxury watch sales hit record highs. [Business Insider]
South beach without the beach. [The New York Times]
Infusing humor into those airline safety videos. [The New York Times]
Can decor save a marriage? [The Wall Street Journal]

