The Vivant’s Top 10: Monaco Plans Expansion Into Sea and Stay In Downton Abbey Castle

Leah Bourne
Whole_MonacoThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Monaco to expand territory into sea. [DredgingToday.com]
Chinese luxury consumers not into yachts? How could it be? [The Wall Street Journal]
April cheat sheet, what to check on this month. [StyleCaster]
Drop in luxury spending in Europe. [Reuters]
Luxury hotels with artists in residence. [The Telegraph]
“Downton Abbey” home Highclere Castle being transformed into luxury hotel. [Gadling]
Is Harrods going downhill? [Business Insider]
The Emily Posts of the digital age. [The New York Times]
Audrey Hepburn in Rome. [Vanity Fair]
Top celebrity restaurants. [Celebuzz]

