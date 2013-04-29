The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Kate Middleton visits Hogwarts. [StyleCaster]
Macau tycoon bets on luxury hotel. [The FT]
Michael Jordan getting married in a 40,000 square foot tent. [Daily Mail]
Tony Blair’s big payday. [The Telegraph]
Conan O’Brien on his White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance. [NY Mag]
Cooking squid at home. [The New York Times]
What $1 million buys in housing around the US. [Business Insider]
Apple’s next big product will not be a gadget. [Business Insider]
How French design icon Maria Pergay returned from retirement. [Art Info]
Jimmy Choo gets a new Creative Director. [Refinery 29]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Michael Jordan’s Wedding Tent is Biggest in History and What $1 Million Buys You
