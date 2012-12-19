The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Why you should care that Tom Ford is showing at London Fashion Week. [Stylecaster News]
Whose cooking is not like Thomas Keller’s. [Eater]
E-commerce sites dive into brick and mortar. [The New York Times]
Making the perfect crown roast. [The Wall Street Journal]
The dark art of email promotions. [The Wall Street Journal]
Mercedes Benz leads luxury car sales for 2012. [Detroit Free Press]
Josh Hamilton’s contract with Angels comes with these luxury extras. [The Dallas Morning News]
Ted Gibson raises his prices to $1,200 a haircut. Would you pay? [Beauty High]
Chanel looks to the stars. [Ocean Drive]
Stocking stuffers for grownups. [Remodelista]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Mercedes Benz Leads Car Sales For 2012 and a $1,200 Haircut
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories