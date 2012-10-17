The Vivant’s Top 10: Marie Antoinette’s Slippers Sell For $81,400 and the 300 Michelin Star Dinner

The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.

Global wealth falls for the first time since the financial crisis. [Reuters]

Marie Antoinette’s slippers sell for 62,000 euros. [Luxuo]

China’s middle class boom. [Forbes.com]

An underground exhibit of insane outsider art. [Cool Hunting]

St. Ermin’s Hotel Westminster reopens in London. [Born Rich]

Martha Stewart paints the bottom of her Christian Louboutin’s black. [In Style]

Windows pushes into the tablet age. [The Wall Street Journal]

Are we over molecular gastronomy? [Eater]

The 300 Michelin star dinner. [Eater]