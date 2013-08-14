The Vivant’s Top 10: Manolo Blahnik Not Interested In Fashion and the New “It” Restaurant

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Manolo Blahnik says he’s never been interested in fashion. [StyleCaster]

Art pops off the walls of these eleven creative hotel rooms. [JustLuxe]

Michelle Obama to release hip-hop album focused on healthy eating. [NY Daily News]

Book Sir Richard Branson’s newly reopened Caribbean Island resort for a mere $60,000 a night. [BlackBook]

Find fashion’s elite at this modest Japanese restaurant. [T Magazine]

Spain’s running of the bulls comes to America. [Newsday]

The Waldorf Astoria’s honey harvest is in full swing. [The Daily Beast]

Six pieces of artwork worth investing in this month. [Artspace]

Get an exclusive look at Rodarte’s new fantastical film starring Elijah Wood. [Elle]

Cristal to release limited edition champagne in 24-karat gold covered bottles. [Interview]