StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Tourism In Turkey Booming and Who Barbra Streisand Invites To Dinner

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Tourism In Turkey Booming and Who Barbra Streisand Invites To Dinner

Leah Bourne
by

Kelebek-Cave-HotelTurkeyThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Turkey’s new luxury tourism. [Daily Beast]
The people Streisand wants at her dinner party. [The New York Times]
The beginner’s guide to living a greener life. [StyleCaster]
What restaurant’s do about no-shows. [Eater]
Shelve the seersucker. [The Wall Street Journal]
Top eco-friendly luxury hotels. [Luxuo]
Reed Krakoff to depart Coach in 2014. [Business of Fashion]
Why rediscovered artists are the new art market darlings. [Artinfo]
Innovation when it comes to renting a luxury vacation home. [VentureBeat]
Richemont’s annual profits soar. [The Financial Times]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share