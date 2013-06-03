StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Resorts That Mimic Camp and the First Ever Royal Baby Shower

Leah Bourne
by

PropertyImageTheLodgeandCottagesatPrimland_RaleighDurham_Hotel_Exterior_CreditPrimlandThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Zac Posen’s path from red carpet to the bottom line. [The New York Times]
Chanel opens up a nail bar in London. [Luxuo]
Inside the home of the creative director of Barneys. [Departures]
Is the first ever royal baby shower happening? [Vanity Fair]
Edible flowers in vogue. [Wall Street Journal]
Lady Gaga is back in the studio. [StyleCaster]
Luxury railroad cars are the new hot way to travel. [New York Daily News]
The science of food. [The Wall Street Journal]
The big hotel that is doing away with room service. [Boston Globe]
Relive camp at these luxury resorts. [Forbes.com]

